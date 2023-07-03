Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

French riots follow decades-old pattern of rage, with no resolution in sight

By François Dubet, Professeur des universités émérite, Université de Bordeaux
Efforts have been made to improve housing in working-class neighbourhoods, yet the social and cultural mix has deteriorated. What remains is a face-off between young people and the police.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
