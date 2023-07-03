Fiber is your body's natural guide to weight management – rather than cutting carbs out of your diet, eat them in their original fiber packaging instead
By Christopher Damman, Associate Professor of Gastroenterology, School of Medicine, University of Washington
Many processed foods strip carbs of their natural fibers. Eating foods with an ideal total carbohydrate-to-fiber ratio can help with weight management and improve overall health.
© The Conversation
