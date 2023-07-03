Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bahrain: Quash Religious Freedom Convictions

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Flag of Bahrain in Sakhir, March 2, 2023.  © 2023 Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via AP Photo Last week, Jalal al-Qassab, 60, and Redha Rajab, 67, filed their third and final appeals against convictions for “mocking” Islamic beliefs. In March they were sentenced to a year in prison and a fine.   Both men are members of Al Tajdeed, a Bahraini cultural and social association registered in the country since 2002. The organization characterizes its mandate as promoting open discussion about religion and Islamic jurisprudence. Former members and others have told HRW that the group…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
