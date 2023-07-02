How to have informed and respectful conversations about Indigenous issues like the Voice
By Maryanne Macdonald, Lecturer, Indigenous Education, Edith Cowan University
Braden Hill, Deputy Vice Chancellor (Students Equity and Indigenous), Edith Cowan University
Eyal Gringart, Associate Professor, School of Psychology and Social Science, Edith Cowan University
Robert Stanly Somerville, Former Head of Teaching and Learning, Kurongkurl Katitjin Centre for Australian Indigenous Education and Research, Associate Professor, Edith Cowan University
Sarah Booth, Lecturer at Kurongkurl Katitjin, Edith Cowan University
As the Voice referendum approaches, it is becoming more important to facilitate constructive and sensitive discussions. New research shows how to approach this.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, July 2nd 2023