Human Rights Observatory

Voluntary assisted dying is legal in Victoria, but you may not be able to access it

By Ben White, Professor of End-of-Life Law and Regulation, Australian Centre for Health Law Research, Queensland University of Technology
Eliana Close, Senior Research Fellow, Australian Centre for Health Law Research, Queensland University of Technology
Lindy Willmott, Professor of Law, Australian Centre for Health Law Research, Queensland University of Technology, Queensland University of Technology
Ruthie Jeanneret, PhD Candidate, Queensland University of Technology
Voluntary assisted dying is legal in five Australian states with the sixth, New South Wales, following in November 2023. The territories are now permitted to legalise voluntary assisted dying, with the Australian Capital Territory intending to do so by the end…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
