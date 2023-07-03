Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Cambodia: Past Vote Irregularities Foreshadow July Election

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A police officer drops his ballot at a polling station in Takhmau in Kandal province, southeast of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, June 5, 2022. © 2022 Heng Sinith/AP Photo (Bangkok) – Cambodia commune election results in 2022 showed numerous and significant irregularities that raise concerns for the July 23, 2023 national elections, Human Rights Watch said today. A systematic analysis of ballot forms in Phnom Penh suggests that election fraud and vote tampering may have occurred, and that ballots across the capital were not properly counted and reported. The National Election…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
