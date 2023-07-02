Tolerance.ca
Waste disposal in Nigeria is a mess: how Lagos can take the lead in sorting and recycling

By Kehinde Allen-Taylor, Researcher, Technical University Braunschweig
Lagos has a waste problem that can be tackled by adopting a sustainable waste management policy that considers income brackets.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
