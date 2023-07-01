Tolerance.ca
Himalayan icecap is melting faster than predicted

By Nepali Times
A newly published study predicts that Himalayan glaciers could lose up to 80 percent of their ice mass by this century, impacting two billion people living downstream in Asian countries.




© Global Voices -
~ The stabbing attack at the University of Waterloo underscores the dangers of polarizing rhetoric about gender
~ Cambodia PM Hun Sen will shut down opposition on election day – even if he can no longer threaten voters on Facebook
~ The new National Anti-Corruption Commission faces high expectations – and a potential mountain of work
~ Now that President Biden's student loan cancellation program has been canceled, here's what's next
~ A business can decline service based on its beliefs, Supreme Court rules – but what will this look like in practice?
~ University of Waterloo stabbings: We all need to teach 'gender issues' to protect our communities from hate
~ US Supreme Court Erodes Anti-Discrimination Laws
~ “We the People” includes all Americans – but July 4 is a reminder that democracy remains a work in progress
~ A subtle symphony of ripples in spacetime – astronomers use dead stars to measure gravitational waves produced by ancient black holes
~ Time to end gender-based violence, boost role of women in politics, public life
