Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cambodia PM Hun Sen will shut down opposition on election day – even if he can no longer threaten voters on Facebook

By Sophal Ear, Associate Professor in the Thunderbird School of Global Management, Arizona State University
Social media account of Cambodia’s long-serving leader was deleted amid a spat with Facebook over videoed threats of violence against opposition supporters.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The new National Anti-Corruption Commission faces high expectations – and a potential mountain of work
~ Now that President Biden's student loan cancellation program has been canceled, here's what's next
~ A business can decline service based on its beliefs, Supreme Court rules – but what will this look like in practice?
~ University of Waterloo stabbings: We all need to teach 'gender issues' to protect our communities from hate
~ US Supreme Court Erodes Anti-Discrimination Laws
~ “We the People” includes all Americans – but July 4 is a reminder that democracy remains a work in progress
~ A subtle symphony of ripples in spacetime – astronomers use dead stars to measure gravitational waves produced by ancient black holes
~ Time to end gender-based violence, boost role of women in politics, public life
~ Ethnic Violence Spirals in India’s Northeastern Manipur State
~ First ever view of the Milky Way seen through the lens of neutrino particles
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter