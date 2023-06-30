Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

US Supreme Court Erodes Anti-Discrimination Laws

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A person protests outside the Supreme Court in anticipation of the decision in the case 303 Creative v. Elenis, in Washington, DC, June 30, 2023. © 2023 AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib  On the last day of its term, the United States Supreme Court ruled today that nondiscrimination laws could not be enforced against businesses that offer expressive products and services. The ruling significantly weakens laws that protect LGBT people and others against discrimination. The case, 303 Creative v. Elenis, involved a web designer who wanted to make wedding websites but worried she…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
