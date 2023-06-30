Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

“We the People” includes all Americans – but July 4 is a reminder that democracy remains a work in progress

By Joseph Jones, Assistant Professor of media ethics and law at Reed College of Media, West Virginia University
The meaning of the Constitution’s preamble, which begins with the words “We the People,” has evolved over time as voting rights have expanded.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A subtle symphony of ripples in spacetime – astronomers use dead stars to measure gravitational waves produced by ancient black holes
~ Time to end gender-based violence, boost role of women in politics, public life
~ Ethnic Violence Spirals in India’s Northeastern Manipur State
~ First ever view of the Milky Way seen through the lens of neutrino particles
~ UK Anti-Boycott Bill on the Wrong Side of History
~ UN Peacekeeping Mission in Mali to End
~ Sierra Leone election: voter trust has been shaken, and will need to be regained
~ How do we know health screening programmes work?
~ June 2023 was the hottest in England since 1846 – here's why it was so unusual
~ How Thames Water came to be flooded with debt – and what it means for taxpayers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter