Human Rights Observatory

A subtle symphony of ripples in spacetime – astronomers use dead stars to measure gravitational waves produced by ancient black holes

By Chris Impey, University Distinguished Professor of Astronomy, University of Arizona
An international team of astronomers has detected a faint signal of gravitational waves reverberating through the universe. By using dead stars as a giant network of gravitational wave detectors, the collaboration – called NANOGrav – was able to measure a low-frequency hum from a chorus of ripples…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
