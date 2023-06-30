Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ethnic Violence Spirals in India’s Northeastern Manipur State

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The remains of burned houses following clashes between ethnic groups in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur, June 21, 2023. © 2023 Sipa via AP Images India’s Manipur state is on the boil, with social media flooded with visuals of people killed and injured in armed attacks. Violent protests broke out after an attack on June 29, while a church was looted and burned down two days prior.  Over the past two months, Manipur’s largely Hindu Meitei community, which constitute a little over half of the state’s population, and the Christian-majority Kuki tribal group, which…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
