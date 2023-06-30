Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UK Anti-Boycott Bill on the Wrong Side of History

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Michael Gove speaking to the media outside BBC Broadcasting House in London, UK, June 30, 2023. © 2023 Press Association via AP Images The United Kingdom government’s anti-boycott bill will be debated next week in parliament, the latest in a growing list of measures which fundamentally undermine free speech and democratic rights in the country. The bill effectively restricts public bodies, including universities, local authorities, and government departments, from making investment decisions that align with…


© Human Rights Watch -
