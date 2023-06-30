Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN Peacekeeping Mission in Mali to End

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Vehicles from the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) Long Range Reconnaissance Group (LRRG) in the vicinity of Menaka, Mali, on October 25, 2021. © 2021 Florent Vergnes/AFP via Getty Images The United Nations Security Council voted today to dissolve its beleaguered stabilization force in Mali, a serious blow to the future of human rights monitoring and protection of civilians in the conflict-torn region. The Security Council said the withdrawal of the Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali’s (MINUSMA)…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ First ever view of the Milky Way seen through the lens of neutrino particles
~ UK Anti-Boycott Bill on the Wrong Side of History
~ Sierra Leone election: voter trust has been shaken, and will need to be regained
~ How do we know health screening programmes work?
~ June 2023 was the hottest in England since 1846 – here's why it was so unusual
~ How Thames Water came to be flooded with debt – and what it means for taxpayers
~ 'Dehumanising policies' leave autistic people struggling to access health, education and housing – new review
~ Controversy over poems at British Museum shows urgent need for more recognition for translators
~ COVID: how incorrect assumptions and poor foresight hampered the UK's pandemic preparedness
~ Paris riots: when police shot a teenager dead, a rumbling pressure cooker exploded
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter