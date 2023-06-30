Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sierra Leone election: voter trust has been shaken, and will need to be regained

By Catherine Bolten, Professor of Anthropology and Peace Studies, University of Notre Dame
Julius Maada Bio, a 59-year-old former soldier, was sworn in for his second and final five-year term as president of Sierra Leone on 27 June. With 56%The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How do we know health screening programmes work?
~ June 2023 was the hottest in England since 1846 – here's why it was so unusual
~ How Thames Water came to be flooded with debt – and what it means for taxpayers
~ 'Dehumanising policies' leave autistic people struggling to access health, education and housing – new review
~ Controversy over poems at British Museum shows urgent need for more recognition for translators
~ COVID: how incorrect assumptions and poor foresight hampered the UK's pandemic preparedness
~ Paris riots: when police shot a teenager dead, a rumbling pressure cooker exploded
~ UN rights office calls on France to address ‘deep issues’ of racism in policing
~ Extreme Heat Signals Need for Inclusive Climate Action
~ Ending Japan’s ‘Hostage Justice’ System
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2023 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS