Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ending Japan’s ‘Hostage Justice’ System

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Photo taken at the “End ‘Hostage Justice’ in Japan Project” launch event in Osaka, Japan on June 30, 2023, organized by Human Rights Watch and Innocence Project Japan. © 2023 Kanae Doi/Human Rights Watch Today, Human Rights Watch and Innocence Project Japan, a Japanese nongovernmental group, launched a joint project to end the practice of “hostage justice” in Japan. The project will advocate with policymakers for legal reform and inform public opinion through events and discussions. In Japan, criminal suspects face severe abuses in pretrial detention. Authorities routinely…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Extreme Heat Signals Need for Inclusive Climate Action
~ Kenya’s decision to remove visa restrictions sparks discussions about a borderless Africa
~ GP crisis: how did things go so wrong, and what needs to change?
~ Why the impacts of climate change may make us less likely to reduce emissions
~ Did our mammal ancestors live alongside dinosaurs? New research hopes to end long-running debate
~ Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: a thrilling farewell to Harrison Ford's greatest character
~ Why UK court ruled Rwanda isn't a safe place to send refugees – and what this means for the government's immigration plans
~ Cricket inequalities in England and Wales are untenable – our report shows how to rejuvenate the game
~ Visual misinformation is widespread on Facebook – and often undercounted by researchers
~ Is it legal to sell human remains?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter