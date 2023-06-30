Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: a thrilling farewell to Harrison Ford's greatest character

By Kate Cotter, Broadcast Lecturer, University of the West of Scotland
Indy is back! There are riddles! There are Nazis! There’s an ancient treasure with mystical powers! And I don’t mean Harrison Ford, who at 80 gives a bravura performance in what is surely his last outing as the adventurer with the leather jacket and battered hat.

He can still make sharper cracks than his famous whip. And he can still throw a punch or two. There is much mayhem, a mind-bending plot, friends old and new, stunning locations and an ending that may bring a tear to the eye.

The series has been epochal in movie making since George…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
