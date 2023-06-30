Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Military academies can still consider race in admissions, but the rest of the nation's colleges and universities cannot, court rules

By Kristine Bowman, Professor of Law and Education Policy, Michigan State University
Kimberly Robinson, Professor of Law, Professor of Law, Education and Public Policy, University of Virginia
Vinay Harpalani, Associate Professor of Law and Henry Weihofen Professor, University of New Mexico
Three legal experts weigh in on what the Supreme Court’s ban on race in college admissions means for students, colleges and universities, and the nation’s future.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
