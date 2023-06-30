Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Displaced Ukrainian women's football team carries on while dreaming of returning home

By Alla Vaskovska
The path they've already made in their home city of Mariupol must be made again by building a new competitive team, step by step.


© Global Voices -
