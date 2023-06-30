Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Houses and high-rises (and nothing in between): why land zoning hasn't been effective for improving urban density

By Rachel Gallagher, PhD Candidate, School of Earth and Environmental Sciences, The University of Queensland
Yan Liu, Professor of Geographical Information Science, School of Earth and Environmental Sciences, The University of Queensland
Simply rezoning land for higher density is not enough to achieve the planning goal of transforming low-density and car-centric neighbourhoods into mixed-use and walkable neighbourhoods.The Conversation


