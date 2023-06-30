Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We stand on the shoulders of our readers

By Misha Ketchell, Editor, The Conversation
Louise Cornegé, Marketing and Campaigns Manager, The Conversation
Everything good in this world is created by people who recognise their individual power but also understand that to achieve anything worthwhile we have to stand on the shoulders of others.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A 2003 Supreme Court decision upholding affirmative action planted the seeds of its overturning, as justices then and now thought racism an easily solved problem
~ How many types of narcissist are there? A psychology expert sets the record straight
~ Investigation into 'reprehensible' failure of police ends quietly with no charges – why we must learn from the Lawyer X scandal
~ Houses and high-rises (and nothing in between): why land zoning hasn't been effective for improving urban density
~ Canada takes first step to regulate toxic 'forever chemicals.' But is it enough?
~ New study: much of what we're told about gym exercises and resistance training is from studies of males, by men
~ Child health: More focus needed on earliest years, urges WHO
~ South Africa's significant step towards inclusivity and accessibility for the deaf community
~ Why Ukraine has been unable to capitalize on the Wagner Group rebellion
~ Some Ozempic users say it silences 'food noise'. But there are drug-free ways to stop thinking about food so much
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter