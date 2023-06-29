Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Canada takes first step to regulate toxic 'forever chemicals.' But is it enough?

By Amira Aker, Postdoctoral fellow, Environmental Epidemiology, Université Laval
Mélanie Lemire, Associate professor, Department of Social and Preventive Medicine, Université Laval
Pascale Ropars, Researcher, Sentinel North, Université Laval
Pierre Ayotte, Professor, Department of Social and Preventive Medicine, Université Laval
The Canadian government needs to regulate and, eventually, stop the continued release of toxic ‘forever chemicals’ into the environment and also prevent the creation of any toxic replacements.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ New study: much of what we're told about gym exercises and resistance training is from studies of males, by men
~ Child health: More focus needed on earliest years, urges WHO
~ South Africa's significant step towards inclusivity and accessibility for the deaf community
~ Why Ukraine has been unable to capitalize on the Wagner Group rebellion
~ Some Ozempic users say it silences 'food noise'. But there are drug-free ways to stop thinking about food so much
~ Friday essay: the forgotten female soldiers who fought long ago – and why their stories matter today
~ Our research shows Australian students who are behind in primary school can catch up by high school
~ A neutrino portrait of our galaxy reveals high-energy particles from within the Milky Way
~ How Deadloch flips the Nordic Noir crime genre on its arse and makes it funny
~ Land clearing and fracking in Australia's Northern Territory threatens the world's largest intact tropical savanna
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter