Land clearing and fracking in Australia's Northern Territory threatens the world's largest intact tropical savanna
By Euan Ritchie, Professor in Wildlife Ecology and Conservation, School of Life & Environmental Sciences, Deakin University
Brett Murphy, Professor, Charles Darwin University
John Woinarski, Professor of Conservation Biology, Charles Darwin University
Hungry for development and industry investment, the Northern Territory government is putting one of the world’s last intact tropical ecosystems at risk. Scientists are calling for better protections.
- Thursday, June 29, 2023