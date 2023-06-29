Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As Canada welcomes historic numbers of immigrants, how can communities be more welcoming?

By Leah Hamilton, Professor & Chair, Department of General Management & Human Resources, Mount Royal University
Awish Aslam, PhD Candidate, Department of Sociology, Western University
Priscila Ribeiro Prado Barros, PhD Student, Department of Sociology, Western University
Victoria Esses, Director, Network for Economic and Social Trends (NEST); Co-Chair, Pathways to Prosperity Partnership, Western University
Canada’s population has officially surpassed 40 million people, and immigration has significantly contributed to reaching this milestone. In 2021, immigrants made up almost one-quarter of the Canadian population.

Globally, Canadians are viewed as very welcoming of immigrants. In 2019, the country placed first in Gallup’s…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
