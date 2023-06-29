Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US Ends Critical Investigation in Louisiana’s Cancer Alley

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Fossil fuel and petrochemical plants line the area known as 'Cancer Alley," near Baton Rouge, Louisiana, October 15, 2013. © 2013 Giles Clarke/Getty Images On Tuesday, the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) abruptly closed a critical environmental justice investigation into whether the state of Louisiana had failed to protect predominantly Black communities living within the area known as “Cancer Alley.” More than 200 industrial plants – primarily fossil fuel and petrochemical operations – line the 85-mile (135 km) stretch along the Mississippi River.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ South Africa's significant step towards inclusivity and accessibility for the deaf community
~ Why Ukraine has been unable to capitalize on the Wagner Group rebellion
~ Some Ozempic users say it silences 'food noise'. But there are drug-free ways to stop thinking about food so much
~ Friday essay: the forgotten female soldiers who fought long ago – and why their stories matter today
~ Our research shows Australian students who are behind in primary school can catch up by high school
~ A neutrino portrait of our galaxy reveals high-energy particles from within the Milky Way
~ How Deadloch flips the Nordic Noir crime genre on its arse and makes it funny
~ Land clearing and fracking in Australia's Northern Territory threatens the world's largest intact tropical savanna
~ IceCube neutrino detector in Antarctica spots first high-energy neutrinos emitted in our own Milky Way galaxy
~ As Canada welcomes historic numbers of immigrants, how can communities be more welcoming?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter