Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Interest rate hikes are not the only tool to fight UK inflation – here's what the government should do

By Charles Read, Fellow in Economics and History at Corpus Christi College, University of Cambridge
Over the past year, interest rates have been rising rapidly around the world. The post-COVID economic recovery and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine caused inflation to reach 10% or more in many countries. Central banks in the US, UK and Europe have fought back by raising interest rates in an attempt to cool the economy and return inflation to their 2% targets.

This has already hit mortgage holders whose repayments are linked to central bank rates. In the UK, the Bank of England raised its rate in June by a further 0.5 percentage points to 5%, the highest level since 2008. Households coming…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why the super-rich may take more risks than the rest of us
~ Why our voices change as we get older
~ PE at school isn't like adult exercise – but maybe it should be
~ How 1920s high society fashion pushed gender boundaries through 'freaking' parties
~ V&A's new centre reveals pivotal role photography plays in reflecting and shaping our world
~ Can you really 'address' annoying eye floaters with a supplement?
~ France: Court maintains discriminatory rule excluding Muslim women footballers who wear headscarves from competitions
~ Intercommunal Violence in Western Congo Kills Scores
~ US agencies buy vast quantities of personal information on the open market – a legal scholar explains why and what it means for privacy in the age of AI
~ Ringworm fungal infections are common in the US and are becoming increasingly resistant to treatment – 6 questions answered
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter