Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Can you really 'address' annoying eye floaters with a supplement?

By Charlotte Codina, Lecturer, Orthoptics, University of Sheffield
If you look up at the sky on a clear day, you might notice little cobweb-like structures drifting across your field of vision. They are known as floaters or, more formally, muscae volitantes – Latin for flying flies.

Like regular flies, muscae volitantes are rather pesky, so it’s not surprising that people want to banish them. A recent article in the Mirror, Eye floaters: What causes them and how to get rid of them naturally, claims to have a solution.

Sarah Brewer, a…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Interest rate hikes are not the only tool to fight UK inflation – here's what the government should do
~ Why the super-rich may take more risks than the rest of us
~ Why our voices change as we get older
~ PE at school isn't like adult exercise – but maybe it should be
~ How 1920s high society fashion pushed gender boundaries through 'freaking' parties
~ V&A's new centre reveals pivotal role photography plays in reflecting and shaping our world
~ France: Court maintains discriminatory rule excluding Muslim women footballers who wear headscarves from competitions
~ Intercommunal Violence in Western Congo Kills Scores
~ US agencies buy vast quantities of personal information on the open market – a legal scholar explains why and what it means for privacy in the age of AI
~ Ringworm fungal infections are common in the US and are becoming increasingly resistant to treatment – 6 questions answered
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter