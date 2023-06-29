Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Intercommunal Violence in Western Congo Kills Scores

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Bandundu’s Malebo market turned into a camp hosting displaced people despite a Congolese government attempt to close it.  © 2022 Venance Kalenga/Human Rights Watch Gunmen massacred at least 20 people in an ambush in western Democratic Republic of Congo, the latest in a spiralling cycle of intercommunal violence that has forced thousands to flee amid a deepening humanitarian crisis. On June 26, Mobondo militiamen with firearms ambushed a truck carrying mostly Teke traders by the village of Mulunu in Kwamouth territory, just northeast of Kinshasa, the capital. The attackers…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
