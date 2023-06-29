Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Meltwater is hydro-fracking Greenland’s ice sheet through millions of hairline cracks – destabilizing its internal structure

By Alun Hubbard, Professor of Glaciology, Arctic Five Chair, University of Tromsø
Glaciologists are discovering new ways surface meltwater alters the internal structure of ice sheets, and raising an alarm that sea level rise could be much more abrupt than current models forecast.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ US agencies buy vast quantities of personal information on the open market – a legal scholar explains why and what it means for privacy in the age of AI
~ Ringworm fungal infections are common in the US and are becoming increasingly resistant to treatment – 6 questions answered
~ Bridge collapses, road repairs, evacuations: How transportation agencies plan for large-scale traffic disruptions
~ Think being a NASCAR driver isn't as physically demanding as other sports? Think again
~ Debunking migration myths: the real reasons people move, and why most migration happens in the global south – podcast
~ Yes, debates do help voters decide – and candidates are increasingly reluctant to participate
~ Seven ways to fix the broken NHS ambulance services
~ Your energy bills are finally about to go down – here's why
~ Elections can lead to conflict if they are not free and fair - what role observers play to make sure they are
~ Intermittent fasting could help protect the brain from age-related diseases like Alzheimer's
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter