Human Rights Observatory

Elections can lead to conflict if they are not free and fair - what role observers play to make sure they are

By Kealeboga J Maphunye, Professor, Department of Political Sciences, University of South Africa (UNISA), University of South Africa
At least two dozen presidential, national, regional and local elections are held across the African continent each year. The sometimes fierce electoral competition, a history of violence or vote rigging make it especially important to know that elections…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
