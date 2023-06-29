Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukrainians flooded social media with memes as Wagner Group marched toward Moscow

By Yulia Abibok
"I must give credit to the General Staff," one user wrote in a viral Facebook post. "The counteroffensive started, indeed, in an unexpected place."


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
