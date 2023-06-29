Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Psychedelic medicine is on its way. But it's not 'doing shrooms with your shrink'. Here's what you need to know

By Nigel Strauss, Psychiatrist and Clinical Associate at The Centre of Mental Health, Swinburne University of Technology
Colleen Loo, Professor of Psychiatry, UNSW & Black Dog Institute, UNSW Sydney
David Jonathan Castle, Chair of Psychiatry, The University of Melbourne
Steve Kisely, Professor, School of Medicine, The University of Queensland
From July 1, authorised psychiatrists will be able to prescribe MDMA and psilocybin in some circumstances. Here’s what we’re excited and concerned about.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ukrainians flooded social media with memes as Wagner Group marched toward Moscow
~ Research shows how smugglers 'help' Indonesian migrant workers return home
~ 'Grave misconduct': Gladys Berejiklian corruption report should put all public officials on notice
~ Burkina Faso: Unlawful Killings, ‘Disappearances’ by the Army
~ ‘Ukraine today, Taiwan tomorrow': Is the comparison valid?
~ Can Hong Kong afford its planned artificial island construction project?
~ NZ workers have unacceptably high exposures to carcinogens – they need better protection and long-term health monitoring
~ Using a detector the size of a galaxy, astronomers find strongest evidence yet for gravitational waves from supermassive black hole pairs
~ Police shouldn't be able to investigate themselves. Victoria needs an independent police accountability body
~ Why red fire ants and yellow crazy ants have given themselves a green light to invade Australia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter