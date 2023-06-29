Psychedelic medicine is on its way. But it's not 'doing shrooms with your shrink'. Here's what you need to know
By Nigel Strauss, Psychiatrist and Clinical Associate at The Centre of Mental Health, Swinburne University of Technology
Colleen Loo, Professor of Psychiatry, UNSW & Black Dog Institute, UNSW Sydney
David Jonathan Castle, Chair of Psychiatry, The University of Melbourne
Steve Kisely, Professor, School of Medicine, The University of Queensland
From July 1, authorised psychiatrists will be able to prescribe MDMA and psilocybin in some circumstances. Here’s what we’re excited and concerned about.
