Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Can Hong Kong afford its planned artificial island construction project?

By Oiwan Lam
In addition to the irreversible damage to Hong Kong's marine life and sea beds, the city’s fiscal reserves may be completely drained in a decade or so thanks to the pricy project.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Ukraine today, Taiwan tomorrow': Is the comparison valid?
~ Using a detector the size of a galaxy, astronomers find strongest evidence yet for gravitational waves from supermassive black hole pairs
~ Police shouldn't be able to investigate themselves. Victoria needs an independent police accountability body
~ Why red fire ants and yellow crazy ants have given themselves a green light to invade Australia
~ Australia Evacuates Last Refugee on Nauru
~ Philippines: Marcos Failing on Rights
~ Adolescent drinking rates remain high in China despite ban
~ Opioids don't relieve acute low back or neck pain – and can result in worse pain, new study finds
~ Guterres condemns Israel’s recent advancement of plans to build in occupied West Bank
~ Award winning environmentalist empowers women cotton pickers in Pakistan
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter