Human Rights Observatory

Philippines: Marcos Failing on Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at his first state of the nation address in Quezon City, Philippines, July 25, 2022. © 2022 Aaron Favila/AP Photo (New York) – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will mark his first year in office on June 30, 2023, having done little to improve human rights protections in the Philippines, Human Rights Watch said today. Marcos took over from Rodrigo Duterte, whose administration left a legacy of attacks on leftist, environmental and Indigenous activists, a crackdown on the media, and thousands of extrajudicial killings linked to…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
