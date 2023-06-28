Opioids don't relieve acute low back or neck pain – and can result in worse pain, new study finds
By Christine Lin, Professor, University of Sydney
Andrew McLachlan, Head of School and Dean of Pharmacy, University of Sydney
Caitlin Jones, Postdoctoral Research Associate in Musculoskeletal Health, University of Sydney
Christopher Maher, Professor, Sydney School of Public Health, University of Sydney
Opioids are the one of the most prescribed pain-relief for people with low back and neck pain. But new research shows they don’t effectively relieve low back or neck pain and can result in worse pain.
- Wednesday, June 28, 2023