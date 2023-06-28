Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Opioids don't relieve acute low back or neck pain – and can result in worse pain, new study finds

By Christine Lin, Professor, University of Sydney
Andrew McLachlan, Head of School and Dean of Pharmacy, University of Sydney
Caitlin Jones, Postdoctoral Research Associate in Musculoskeletal Health, University of Sydney
Christopher Maher, Professor, Sydney School of Public Health, University of Sydney
Opioids are the one of the most prescribed pain-relief for people with low back and neck pain. But new research shows they don’t effectively relieve low back or neck pain and can result in worse pain.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
