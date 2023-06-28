Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

English dialects make themselves heard in genes

By Yakov Pichkar, Ph.D. Candidate in Biological Sciences, Vanderbilt University
Nicole Creanza, Assistant Professor of Biological Sciences, Vanderbilt University
People with a common history – often due to significant geographic or social barriers – often share genetics and language. New research finds that even a dialect can act as a barrier within a group.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
