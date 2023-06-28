Cosmological models are built on a simple, century-old idea -- but new observations demand a radical rethink
By David Wiltshire, Professor of Theoretical Physics, University of Canterbury
Eoin O Colgain, Assistant Lecturer in Physical Sciences, Atlantic Technological University
Jenny Wagner, Research Scientist in Cosmology, Bahamas Advanced Study Institute & Conferences
Shahin Sheikh-Jabbari, Professor in Physics, Institute for Research in Fundamental Sciences
New deep-space discoveries suggest the Universe is lumpy and lopsided. But if matter is distributed unevenly, we’ll have to rethink the simple geometry used in cosmological models.
