Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

During NAIDOC Week, many Indigenous women are assigned unpaid work. New research shows how prevalent this is in the workplace

By Madi Day, Lecturer, Department of Indigenous Studies, Macquarie University
Bronwyn Carlson, Professor, Indigenous Studies and Director of The Centre for Global Indigenous Futures, Macquarie University
Debbie Bargallie, Principal Research Fellow, Griffith University
NAIDOC Week can mean additional labour for Aboriginal people in workplaces. New research has found this is not just around NAIDOC Week, and Aboriginal women are disproportionately affected.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Award winning environmentalist empowers women cotton pickers in Pakistan
~ Celebrating feminist joy: The power of a collaboratively built playlist
~ English dialects make themselves heard in genes
~ Batteries in electric vehicles have more mileage in city driving rather than highway driving
~ For Palestinian children living in Masafer Yatta, going to school is an act of resistance
~ Poetry goes nuclear: 3 recent books delve into present anxieties, finding beauty amid the terror
~ Cosmological models are built on a simple, century-old idea -- but new observations demand a radical rethink
~ Set ground rules, get them outside and do things together: how to navigate school holidays with high school kids
~ You might have heard ADHD risks being over-diagnosed. Here's why that's not the case
~ Cricket commentators love to talk about the ‘nervous nineties’ – but our new research suggests there’s no such thing
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter