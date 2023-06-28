During NAIDOC Week, many Indigenous women are assigned unpaid work. New research shows how prevalent this is in the workplace
By Madi Day, Lecturer, Department of Indigenous Studies, Macquarie University
Bronwyn Carlson, Professor, Indigenous Studies and Director of The Centre for Global Indigenous Futures, Macquarie University
Debbie Bargallie, Principal Research Fellow, Griffith University
NAIDOC Week can mean additional labour for Aboriginal people in workplaces. New research has found this is not just around NAIDOC Week, and Aboriginal women are disproportionately affected.
© The Conversation
