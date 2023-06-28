Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Set ground rules, get them outside and do things together: how to navigate school holidays with high school kids

By Sarah Jefferson, Senior Lecturer in Education, Edith Cowan University
School holidays become a very different challenge when kids leave primary school. The holiday program arrangements that once enabled parents to juggle work commitments may no longer be suitable or even available.

You may find your child is at home largely unattended for two or three weeks. This can put you at direct loggerheads with your child over what you both see as a productive use of their time. They may see this as a golden opportunity to establish their position as a world leader in the online video game Fortnite, or to plan a shopping spree with funds they don’t actually have.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Award winning environmentalist empowers women cotton pickers in Pakistan
~ Celebrating feminist joy: The power of a collaboratively built playlist
~ English dialects make themselves heard in genes
~ Batteries in electric vehicles have more mileage in city driving rather than highway driving
~ For Palestinian children living in Masafer Yatta, going to school is an act of resistance
~ Poetry goes nuclear: 3 recent books delve into present anxieties, finding beauty amid the terror
~ Cosmological models are built on a simple, century-old idea -- but new observations demand a radical rethink
~ During NAIDOC Week, many Indigenous women are assigned unpaid work. New research shows how prevalent this is in the workplace
~ You might have heard ADHD risks being over-diagnosed. Here's why that's not the case
~ Cricket commentators love to talk about the ‘nervous nineties’ – but our new research suggests there’s no such thing
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter