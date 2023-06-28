Cricket commentators love to talk about the ‘nervous nineties’ – but our new research suggests there’s no such thing
By Leo Roberts, Research Fellow, Centre for Mental Health, The University of Melbourne
Daniel R. Little, Associate Professor in Mathematical Psychology, The University of Melbourne
Matthew J. Spittal, Professor of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, The University of Melbourne
Mervyn Jackson, Associate Professor, STEM|Health and Biomedical Sciences, RMIT University
The ‘nervous nineties’ captures the idea that batters with 90 or more runs become anxious as get close to scoring a century. But is it true?
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, June 28, 2023