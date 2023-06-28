Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cricket commentators love to talk about the ‘nervous nineties’ – but our new research suggests there’s no such thing

By Leo Roberts, Research Fellow, Centre for Mental Health, The University of Melbourne
Daniel R. Little, Associate Professor in Mathematical Psychology, The University of Melbourne
Matthew J. Spittal, Professor of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, The University of Melbourne
Mervyn Jackson, Associate Professor, STEM|Health and Biomedical Sciences, RMIT University
The ‘nervous nineties’ captures the idea that batters with 90 or more runs become anxious as get close to scoring a century. But is it true?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
