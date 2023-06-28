We could need 6 times more of the minerals used for renewables and batteries. How can we avoid a huge increase in mining impacts?
By Rusty Langdon, Senior Research Consultant, Institute for Sustainable Futures, University of Technology Sydney
Elsa Dominish, Research Principal, Institute for Sustainable Futures, University of Technology Sydney
Nearly 400 new mines could open by 2035 to meet demand for the minerals used in global electrification. Better recycling can help with supply, but mining’s impacts will have to be better managed.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, June 28, 2023