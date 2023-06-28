Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We could need 6 times more of the minerals used for renewables and batteries. How can we avoid a huge increase in mining impacts?

By Rusty Langdon, Senior Research Consultant, Institute for Sustainable Futures, University of Technology Sydney
Elsa Dominish, Research Principal, Institute for Sustainable Futures, University of Technology Sydney
Nearly 400 new mines could open by 2035 to meet demand for the minerals used in global electrification. Better recycling can help with supply, but mining’s impacts will have to be better managed.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
