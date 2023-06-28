Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Australia Evacuates Last Refugee on Nauru

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Nibok refugee settlement on Nauru, September 3, 2018. © 2018 Jason Oxenham/AP Photo Over the weekend, the last refugee held on the island country of Nauru under the Australian government’s abusive offshore processing policy was finally evacuated to Australia. Despite the good news, the Australian government remains committed to its unlawful and expensive policy of offshore processing of asylum seekers. In this year’s budget, the government allocated AU$1.5 billion (US$1 billion) over the next four years to fund offshore operations. The last evacuee from Nauru is also…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
