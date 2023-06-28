LGBTQ+ parents are being removed from their children’s birth certificates in Italy – here’s what’s behind this disturbing trend
By Samuel Ritholtz, Max Weber Fellow in the Department of Political and Social Sciences, European University Institute
Margaret Neil, PhD candidate in International Development, University of Oxford
The Prosecutor’s Office of Padova (Italy) has asked a local court to remove any same-sex non-biological parent on birth certificates, denying same-sex families the right to State recognition.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, June 28, 2023