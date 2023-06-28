Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

LGBTQ+ parents are being removed from their children’s birth certificates in Italy – here’s what’s behind this disturbing trend

By Samuel Ritholtz, Max Weber Fellow in the Department of Political and Social Sciences, European University Institute
Margaret Neil, PhD candidate in International Development, University of Oxford
The Prosecutor’s Office of Padova (Italy) has asked a local court to remove any same-sex non-biological parent on birth certificates, denying same-sex families the right to State recognition.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How Ernest Hemingway transformed Pamplona and the Sanfermines
~ Five parts of the economy that are hit when house prices fall
~ How metro mayors are getting things done -- even if they have limited money and power
~ From raising the global sea level to crushing life on the seafloor -- here's why you should care about icebergs
~ I'm one of the UK's official climate change advisers – our new report says the country is no longer a world leader
~ Why so many people have had enough of experts – and how to win back trust
~ Is ‘wokeism’ slowly killing scientific merit? Look to the latter for the real threat to science
~ Politicians believe voters to be more conservative than they really are
~ Malta: Lives put at risk as parliament waters down bill seeking to partially decriminalize abortion
~ Russia: Migrants’ rights defender Tatyana Kotlyar convicted solely for her human rights work
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter