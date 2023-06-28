Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Malta: Lives put at risk as parliament waters down bill seeking to partially decriminalize abortion

By Amnesty International
The Maltese authorities’ decision to water down a version of a bill aimed at partially decriminalizing abortion in cases of grave risk to the life or health of pregnant people will endanger lives, Amnesty International said following the bills’ adoption by parliament. Under the new law passed today, a doctor may terminate a pregnancy if […] The post Malta: Lives put at risk as parliament waters down bill seeking to partially decriminalize abortion  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How Ernest Hemingway transformed Pamplona and the Sanfermines
~ LGBTQ+ parents are being removed from their children’s birth certificates in Italy – here’s what’s behind this disturbing trend
~ Five parts of the economy that are hit when house prices fall
~ How metro mayors are getting things done -- even if they have limited money and power
~ From raising the global sea level to crushing life on the seafloor -- here's why you should care about icebergs
~ I'm one of the UK's official climate change advisers – our new report says the country is no longer a world leader
~ Why so many people have had enough of experts – and how to win back trust
~ Is ‘wokeism’ slowly killing scientific merit? Look to the latter for the real threat to science
~ Politicians believe voters to be more conservative than they really are
~ Russia: Migrants’ rights defender Tatyana Kotlyar convicted solely for her human rights work
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter