Human Rights Observatory

More than 70 Countries Pledge to Strengthen Right to Free Education

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Students attend class in Freetown, Sierra Leone, September 17, 2018. © 2018 Saidu Bah/AFP via Getty Images At the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva this week, more than 70 countries from every region of the world expressed support for “efforts to strengthen the right to education, including the explicit right to full free secondary and at least one year of free pre-primary education.” Luxembourg and the Dominican Republic led the statement of support. Brazil went even further, inviting “all states to consider a new international legal instrument to formally…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
