Human Rights Observatory

People with obsessive-compulsive disorder have an imbalance of brain chemicals – our discovery could mean a treatment breakthrough

By Trevor Robbins, Professor of Neuroscience, University of Cambridge
Barbara Jacquelyn Sahakian, Professor of Clinical Neuropsychology, University of Cambridge
Marjan Biria, Research Fellow of Mental Health Neuroscience, UCL
People often jokingly say they’ve “got a bit of OCD” (obsessive-compulsive disorder) if they are overly organised or tidy. But OCD is actually a severe and disabling disorder characterised by obsessions – recurrent intrusive thoughts, impulses or images that are unwanted and anxiety provoking. This is often coupled with compulsions, which are ritualistic mental or physical actions.

Some people with OCD are engaged in rituals for much of their waking life and cannot even leave their homes. As the condition is difficult to treat, life with OCD can be extremely difficult.

But…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
