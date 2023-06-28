Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why six-pack abs are so hard to achieve – and maintain

By Richard Metcalfe, Senior Lecturer in Sport and Exercise Science, Swansea University
Many people start going to the gym in the hopes of achieving what has long been seen as the holy grail of health and fitness: six-pack abdominal muscles (abs). But as many people who have tried will attest – including celebrities, such as comedian Eric André – this can be far more challenging than expected. André even equated the experience of trying to achieve a six-pack with being like a full-time job in and of itself.

There are many reasons why "getting ripped" is so difficult.…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
