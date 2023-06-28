Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Syrians in Passport Limbo During Assad’s Victory Lap

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Syrians line up to apply for passports inside of the Embassy of Syria in Amman, Jordan, September 15, 2015. © 2015 Raad Adayleh/AP Photo Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has welcomed more foreign travel recently as Arab capitals normalize relations with the Syrian government. But Syrian civilians looking to go abroad are not so lucky. Since 2011, the process of renewing Syrians’ passports has not been straightforward, incurring countless interruptions and skyrocketing costs. In late 2022, authorities cited multiple reasons for processing delays including the exhaustion…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Wagner debacle in Russia raises red flags for African states and how they manage their security
~ The COVID vaccine mandate in English care homes led to fewer staff – and may not have reduced resident deaths
~ Why six-pack abs are so hard to achieve – and maintain
~ US: Californians Once Facing Life without Parole Give Back
~ Report Finds US Government Failed Meatpacking Workers During Pandemic
~ A small dictionary of ‘Cha Bubo,’ a vernacular from Butembo in the Democratic Republic of Congo
~ Smile! What are veneers and what do they do to your natural teeth?
~ Every 2 seconds in the world a baby is born prematurely – report identifies biggest challenges for their survival
~ Ireland: Draconian law to make data protection procedures confidential
~ Chinese citizens find ways to dissent despite the risks
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter