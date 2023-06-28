Tolerance.ca
Every 2 seconds in the world a baby is born prematurely – report identifies biggest challenges for their survival

By Priya Soma-Pillay, Chair: School of Medicine and Head of Department: Obstetrics and Gynaecology, University of Pretoria
Dilly OC Anumba, Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, University of Sheffield
Globally, about one baby in 10 is born too soon – that’s around one baby every two seconds. A full term pregnancy is around nine months or 37 weeks. Babies born before this mark are considered premature. Preterm birth is a significant global health issue. It can cause serious short term consequences, such as respiratory and cardiac problems. In the long term, babies born prematurely may face motor, neurosensory, cognitive and behavioural deficits.

